Hamare Baarah Controversy: SC Halts Release Of Annu Kapoor's Film Until Disposal Of Petition Before Bombay HC

The Supreme Court halted the release of Annu Kapoor's controversial film Hamare Baarah. Originally scheduled to release in theaters on June 7, the film has been embroiled in controversies for its bold narrative and portrayal of the issue of population rise. It allegedly distorts Quranic verses to propagate a narrative blaming Muslims for population growth. The film has also been banned in several parts of the country to prevent communal tension.

On Thursday (June 13), the SC halted the film's release until the Bombay High Court hears and disposes of the case with regard to objectionable scenes in the film.

"Until disposal of the petition before the High Court, screening of the movie in question shall remain suspended," the apex court said.

Read Also Annu Kapoor's Hamare Baarah Banned In Karnataka To Prevent Communal Tension

Last week, the Bombay HC had directed constitution of a three-member committee comprising independent persons, including one from the Muslim community, to review the Annu Kapoor-starrer.

The court had lifted the stay on the release of the movie and directed the makers to remove the trailers from social media. The release of the film was deferred till June 14.

In May 2024, Annu Kapoor requested protection from Mumbai Police after the cast and crew of his upcoming film received rape and death threats on social media.

"The film advocates women empowerment and talks about the rights of women. First watch the film and then give your verdict. People have the freedom to speak their minds on social media but they should not abuse. Don't abuse or give death threats. We will not be scared by these things," the actor said in a video.

He also urged Maharashtra Police and Home Affairs Ministry to give 'proper protection' to each and every person associated with the film.

Despite receiving accolades at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the film has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since it was announcement.

Directed by Ravi S Gupta, the film stars Annu Kapoor along with Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Parth Samthaan, Paritosh Tripathi, Rohitash Sardar, Aditi Bhatpahri, and Ishlin Prasad.