Halloween Special: From Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat to Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and more check out these quirky costumes ideas

When it comes to deciding the best costumes for Halloween parties, nothing can get spookier than our very cult movie characters. Read on to get inspired by the most iconic ‘bad’ guys and girls on the silver screen.

Mouni Roy

Junoon from Brahmastra

Mouni Roy essayed the role of the fierce and powerful antagonist Junoon in Brahmastra. Her character had multiple shades and layers to it and her costumes in the magnum opus film were also awe striking! Mouni’s fans would definitely want to dress up like Junoon this Halloween.

Ranveer Singh

Alauddin Khalji from Padmaavat

Ranveer Singh took drastic steps to get into the skin of Khalji and it proved to be his career best performance. The role was ruthless, narcissistic and had heavy costumes paired with great hair and make up. Ranveer’s fans and period film enthusiasts would definitely enjoy dressing up as the menacing sultan.

Vidya Balan

Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Vidya Balan delivered a path-breaking performance as Manjulika in this top-notch horror-comedy. This film is still a fan favourite and even its sequel performed very well. Balan as Manjulika managed to scare and entertain audiences whilst displaying her powerful acting and dancing chops. Dressing up as her for Halloween would be the perfect spooky outfit.

Tripti Dimri

Bulbbul from Bulbbul

Tripti Dimri in Bulbbul, played the role of a former child-bride who secretly fights against the injustice females face in her village. It was set against a backdrop of the 1880s Bengal Presidency. She is later revealed to be a witch and dressing up in her traditional Bengali avatar would make an epic Halloween costume.