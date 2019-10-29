Halloween 2019: From JLo's Versace dress to Pennywise the clown, celebs serve costume inspiration

Get ready for this year's spook fest as Halloween is around the corner. It is indeed a task to sort out costumes to make heads turn, but fear not, our celebs serve inspiration to help you look sexy at a scary gala.
Our Hollywood stars got spooky over the weekend, bringing out their most creative and over-the-top costumes to celebrate Halloween. From dressing up as Jennifer Lopez in Versace or as Pennywise the Clown from 'It', here's a plethora of options for you to choose from.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)