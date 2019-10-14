Halloween 2019: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's Joker-themed kissing is really messing with our heads

In a recent video that was shared on Instagram, Miley Cyrus and beau Cody Simpson are seen engaging in some PDA while preparing for Halloween.

Cody Simoson shared the video on his story. The couple is seen lying on the bed and playing around with the Joker filter giving us Halloween vibes already. Miley and Cody had fans drooling when they engaged in some serious PDA in the short clip. Miley and Cody are seen cuddling and being all mushy. Cody is seen shirtless while Miley cuddles up in her beau's arms in a black lingerie. The two end the video by touching tongues.