Hailey Bieber SLAMS 'Blind Items' Days After Dad's 'Prayer Request' For Her & Justin Bieber: 'Made Out of Thin Air'

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is in no mood to let the unfounded claims about her and her husband Justin Bieber pass through her radar without repercussions.

Hailey has set the record straight about several social media posts on her life with Justin, 'People' magazine reported. Hailey recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a no-nonsense statement.

Addressing the social media posts about her life with Justin Bieber, she wrote, "Just FYI, the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air. Come from the land of delusion (sic)."

As per 'People', she added, "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it."

Hailey's post comes almost a week after her father Stephen Baldwin publicly shared a post from Victor Marx - the founder of All Things Possible Ministries - which featured a prayer request for the couple, whose faith has long bonded them together