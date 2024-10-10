Gutar Gu Season 2 Review: Ashlesha Thakur, Vishesh Bansal’s Series Is A Tender Echo Of Teenage Love

A still from Gutar Gu Season 2

Title: Gutar Gu Season 2

Director: Saqib Pandor

Cast: Ashlesha Thakur, Vishesh Bansal

Where: Amazon MiniTv

Rating: **1/2

In a world of high-stakes drama, Gutar Gu offers a tender, refreshing break—a portrayal of teenage love with a subtle charm. Its title refers to a light chatter or conversation during sweet moments of young romance. Season two of this series stays true to its soft, almost nostalgic tone, following Ritu (Ashlesha Thakur) and Anuj (Vishesh Bansal) as they stumble through the trials of long-distance love.

The transition from the puppy love of season one to a more mature, albeit still adolescent, relationship is where the heart of this season lies. Ritu, now a visual arts student in Ahmedabad, and Anuj, an engineering student stuck in Bhopal, try to navigate the challenges of their separated lives. The series portrays the pangs of young love stretched across miles with predictability that feels comforting yet limiting. You can almost see the plot points coming: jealous outbursts, unsolicited advice from friends, the inevitable third person entering the scene, and a ‘break-up party’ that somehow feels more like a formality than an emotional collapse.

While the series thrives on relatability, it sometimes risks falling into the trap of clichés. The narrative, with its familiar beats, doesn’t strive to surprise; instead, it plays on the well-trodden tropes of long-distance relationships. The constant assumption that distance will lead to infidelity, jealousy over mundane situations, and the 'third wheel' proposing, all feel like they’re part of a romance formula that audiences have seen before.

But the saving grace of this series is its lighthearted approach to these familiar beats. The moments of doubt and jealousy are handled gently, never tipping into melodrama. The "happy break-up" celebration, organized early in the season, doesn't lead to a split. Instead, the duo decide to give their relationship another shot, reinforcing the show’s focus on the lighter, more humorous side of teenage love. This is not a series about heartbreak or intense emotional stakes—it’s about the amusing awkwardness and sweet moments of growing up.

The performances by the lead actors are solid enough to carry the show, even when the script doesn’t offer them much depth to play with. Ashlesha and Vishesh’s chemistry is believable; their interactions carry the innocence of first love mixed with the frustration of youth. Anuj’s decision to participate in a college play simply because it will take him to Ahmedabad is a particularly endearing moment, capturing the grand gestures that often define young love, even if they border on the absurd.

That said, this season occasionally feels too low-stakes to be engaging. While the light-hearted tone is refreshing, the lack of real tension or emotional weight can make the series feel like it’s coasting along, rather than truly capturing the complexities of a growing relationship. For viewers seeking a deep dive into the nuances of love and relationships, this may fall short. But for those looking for a charming, easily digestible series that doesn’t ask much from its audience, this series fits the bill.