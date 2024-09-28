Guru Randhawa Slams KRK For Calling Him '2 Rs Actor' & 'Dhobi': 'Lagta Hai Kisi Punjabi Ke Saath Saamna Nahi Hua'

Singer and actor Guru Randhawa recently engaged in a spat with self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan on X (formerly known as Twitter). KRK had called Guru 'dhobi' and '2 Rs actor' and this did not go down well with the singer who gave a befitting reply.

It all started after Guru shared the poster of his upcoming Punjabi film Shahkot on X on Friday. The film also stars Isha Talwar and Raj Babbar.

Reacting to the poster, KRK wrote, "Abey Kaya 6 days 7 days Karta Rahta Hai. Jana Hawa Aane De! Tu actor Kam Dhobhi Zyada Lagta Hai." He also tagged Guru in his post.

In response, the singer said, "Bhai aap mere se bade ho, but aapse mein bilkul bhi inspired nhi hoon, pehle movie dekho fir kya ptaa dhobhi pasad madroon... Aapka tweet 2 rs ka tha."

Their spat did not stop after this and both of them were in no mood to ignore each other's posts.

KRK then wrote, "Abey KRK Duniya Ka No.1 Critic hai. KRK Ko Challenge Na Kar, you #2RsActor." Replying to his insulting and harsh words, Guru wrote, "Aapko mein abhi bhi bhai bol raha hoon. Lagta hai kisi punjabi ke saath aapka samna nhi hua... Kaun 2rs hai, sab jante hain."

KRK is known for bashing almost the whole of Bollywood. In fact, he was even involved in a public online spat with Abhishek Bachchan a couple of years ago.

In 2022, he faced arrest on two occasions. He was apprehended for purportedly sharing controversial tweets concerning late Bollywood actors Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor. Subsequently, in early September of the same year, he was arrested again on allegations of sexually assaulting his fitness trainer. He was later granted bail.

KRK had starred in the 2008 film Deshdrohi, his only film as a lead actor. He gained recognition for his participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and for playing a supporting role in the 2014 film Ek Villain. Beyond his acting career, he has also been featured in various music videos.