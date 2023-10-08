Gurdas Maan's Canada Tour POSTPONED Amid Diplomatic Unrest Between India-Canada, Team Apologises & Promises Refund

File photo of Gurdas Maan | ANI

Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan's tour to Canada has been postponed in light of the current diplomatic unrest between the two countries. The tour was scheduled to begin this month.

The promoter of the tour shared a note on social media to inform fans about the update and issued an apology for the inconvenience caused. They also stated that refund for tickets will be initiated and details about the same will be shared soon.

"We regret to inform you that Gurdas Maan's 'Akhiyaan Udeekdiyan' Canada tour, scheduled to take place this month, has been POSTPONED. We understand that this news may come as a disappointment to many of his fans and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. In light of the current diplomatic unrest between the two countries and after careful consideration and assessment of the unpredictable circumstances, it has been determined that the cancellation of the event is the most responsible and necessary course of action for the time being," the note read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It further read, "We understand the time, effort, and anticipation invested by everyone involved in the event, and we deeply regret any inconvenience this change may have caused. We will be taking the necessary steps to refund any registration fees or ticket purchases made for the event. Detailed information regarding the refund process will be shared with you directly via email/website/other preferred communication channel. NEW Dates will be Announced soon!! Thank you for your understanding."

Gurdas Maan was scheduled to perform in four Canada cities between October 22 and 31.

India-Canada ties hit an all time low after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the "agents of the Indian government" in Sikh activist Hardeep Nijjar's killing. However, India rubbished his statement and also suspended visa services for their nationals, citing "security threats".

Last month, Punjabi singer Shankar Sahney also postponed his Canada tour amid the ongoing tension between India and Canada. He was scheduled to perform there in October, however, he stated that the environment in Canada is no longer suitable for any kind of performance.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)