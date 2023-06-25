Guntur Kaaram: Meenakshii Chaudhary Comes On-Board Mahesh Babu-Starrer, To Play Role Initially Offered To Sreeleela

Telugu film circles are abuzz with talk about Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram gaining momentum. With actress Pooja Hegde's official exit from the Trivikram Srinivas directorial, the film has been in the news for major changes within the cast and crew.

For the unversed, Hegde opted out of the film citing date conflicts and routine changes in the film's script that proved to be instrumental in her reaching the final decision. Following her exit, Sreeleela, who was playing the second lead in the film, has now taken Hegde's place as the first lead.

Read Also Mahesh Babu Buys A Swanky New Gold Range Rover Car Worth ₹5.4 Crore

Now, reports confirm that Sreeleela's role will be played by up and coming star Meenakshii Chaudhary. Having marked her debut in the 2021 release Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu, she gained visibility as one of the prominent leads in the Telugu-drama HIT 2, the official sequel to the 2020 cult blockbuster HIT: The First Case.

With the new cast in place, the film's makers are officially looking at commencing the shoot schedule, starting today.

The latest development on sets also suggest that music director Anirudh Ravichander will replace S. Thaman, who more or less has also opted out of the film, citing similar reasons. While an official confirmation about the same is awaited, it is left to be seen if the songs already recorded by Thaman will be retained or will the makers opt for a new soundtrack altogether.

Guntur Kaaram is slated for official release next year during Sankranthi on January 13, 2024. The film is being helmed by Babu's home banner Haarika & Hassine Creations.