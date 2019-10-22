Entertainment

Updated on

Gul Panag repeats her 18-year-old dress, leads the way to minimalistic lifestyle

By IANS

Gul Panag has posted a picture of herself in an 18-year-old dress on Instagram.

Mumbai: Actor Gul Panag has posted a picture of herself in an 18-year-old dress on Instagram, and made the point that the whole idea of not repeating a dress doesn't quite matter to her.

"Down with those who say ayou can't repeat a dress'. This dress is 18 years old. And I've been repeating it for a while," she wrote as caption with the picture.

She continued: "HE got it for me in the year of the lord 2001. He was on a work trip to Seatle (to pick up and ferry back a #B737 Boeing, and when the delivery of the aircraft was delayed, a 3 day trip turned into a 20 day trip. He had a lot of time at hand. He saw this dress in a store. It was way more than he could then afford. He had 15 days to think about it. Still bought it.

#mondaymotivation Down with those who say âyou canât repeat a dressâ. This dress is 18 years old. And Iâve been repeating it for a while. ðð»ââï¸ There's a story behind this dress. But more on that later . Thrilled with the Chennai leg of our #HerDrive tour. Great response to @sejal.bhat âs set and @aflatunes had everyone grooving to them! Importantly, very interesting conversations about stereotypes and how to burn them- literally. We all wrote on a piece of paper that one stereotype that we want to burn- and then went ahead and burnt it in a fire. And then we went for a drive - because âwhy should boys have all the funâ ? Did I mention this is a campaign focusing on âwomen onlyâ. ðð» #HerDrive is about what drives me. What drives you. What drives us all. To do all that we do. Living life to fullest . Seizing every opportunity that comes our way -powered by acceleration in the form of enthusiasm and passion. #HerDrive is a celebration of accomplishment- however small or big they may be. And acknowledging what drives us women to accomplish. Whether youâre a homemaker or an astronaut- that drive is a common thread that binds is all together . And itâs a celebration of us all ! About the dress. HE got it for me in the year of the lord 2001. He was on a work trip to Seattle ( to pick up and ferry back a new #B737 from Boeing), when the delivery of the aircraft was in delayed. Indefinitely. A 3 day trip turned into a 20 day trip. He had a lot of time at hand . He saw this dress in a store. It was way more than he could then afford. He had 15 days to think about it. Still bought it. â¥ï¸

