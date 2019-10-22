Gul Panag repeats her 18-year-old dress, leads the way to minimalistic lifestyle

Mumbai: Actor Gul Panag has posted a picture of herself in an 18-year-old dress on Instagram, and made the point that the whole idea of not repeating a dress doesn't quite matter to her.

"Down with those who say ayou can't repeat a dress'. This dress is 18 years old. And I've been repeating it for a while," she wrote as caption with the picture.

She continued: "HE got it for me in the year of the lord 2001. He was on a work trip to Seatle (to pick up and ferry back a #B737 Boeing, and when the delivery of the aircraft was delayed, a 3 day trip turned into a 20 day trip. He had a lot of time at hand. He saw this dress in a store. It was way more than he could then afford. He had 15 days to think about it. Still bought it.