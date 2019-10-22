Gul Panag repeats her 18-year-old dress, leads the way to minimalistic lifestyle

Mumbai: Actor Gul Panag has posted a picture of herself in an 18-year-old dress on Instagram, and made the point that the whole idea of not repeating a dress doesn't quite matter to her.
"Down with those who say ayou can't repeat a dress'. This dress is 18 years old. And I've been repeating it for a while," she wrote as caption with the picture.
She continued: "HE got it for me in the year of the lord 2001. He was on a work trip to Seatle (to pick up and ferry back a #B737 Boeing, and when the delivery of the aircraft was delayed, a 3 day trip turned into a 20 day trip. He had a lot of time at hand. He saw this dress in a store. It was way more than he could then afford. He had 15 days to think about it. Still bought it.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)