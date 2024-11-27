‘Grateful For Chitta Ve Coming Out At This Point In My Life’: Dalljiet Kaur On Her New Show, Playing Drug Addict & More (Exclusive)

Dalljiet Kaur, who essays the character of a ‘drug addict’ in her web show ‘Chitta ve,’ got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and spoke about essaying the character. The actress also reveals how the character was completely out of her comfort zone and how, she stepped out of it to essay the same.

You are playing a drug addict in your show Chitta ve, tell us about your experience essaying the character?

Yes, playing a drug addict was rather difficult because I have never even held a cigarette all my life. So to transition to being an addict, the inhaling and taking of drugs, how does one smoke up, I had to do a lot of research at my end. The entire body language of an addict is very different so that had to be learnt as well. It was a level of addiction that I had to show where the character did not care about the circumstances around her as long as she got the drugs in her system. So this in depth training of myself took a lot but the love and adulation I have been receiving makes me feel it was worth the study.

The show is a little on the dark side, did it take a toll on your mental health?

It played a lot on me. At that time the more I researched the more I was being thrown to understand what lives addicts live and it’s not easy. The darkness of mind and life is something that got to me after a while but my character demanded it and so I was there doing my bit. I watched a few videos as well and saw kids included who were addicted to this awful thing, wherein they are so addicted that a few of them die on the road side and they are not even accounted for. It’s sad, it’s awful and it’s scary. It was out of my comfort zone to play this but it was very challenging.

What next on the cards for you?

I have another web show that maybe releasing soon and after Chitta ve I have been getting a lot of calls and messages, so let’s see what happene. Yes I am blessed and grateful to have the show come out at this point of my life where work is taking over and my mind is keeping busy and I am being offered a lot of good things in life.

Your travel vlogs are picking up, how does it feel to enter new grounds ?

Very excited. My travel vlogs was my way of healing myself which it did hugely, but I am glad it also has helped people know about the places I visit, things and stories and connections I found. Every place I went to has been surreal. It’s been a great ride so far, we look forward to a lot of more love and appreciation on the same.