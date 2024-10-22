Dalljiet Kaur Reveals Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Is NOT Rich: 'Job Karte Hai, Stays In A Rented Apartment'

Dalljiet Kaur's fallout with estranged husband Nikhil Patel went ahead to garner a lot of headlines. While the actress decided to stay out of the media and did not speak to anyone about what exactly conspired, she was time and again accused of getting married to Nikhil because he was 'rich.'

Now that Dalljiet has finally decided to open up on her troubled marriage inb the media, the actress has addressed accusations of getting married to Nikhil because he was a rich man and reveals that these rumours are absolutely untrue. Busting speculations on Nikhil's financial status, the Bigg Boss 13 fame reveals that whatever speculation has been made on Nikhil being a rich buisnessman are absolutely false. The actress reveals that Nikhil is a 'salaried employee' and that he stays in a 'rented apartment.' Speaking to Pinkvilla, Dalljiet says, ''Main Kenya ek mahine unke sath ek mahina reh ke aayi ye dekhne ke liye ke jo wo keh rahe hai woh sab sach hai ke nahi. Sab ke sath infact, unke mother, father, sab thhe. Aur wo koi bahut bade tope buisnessman nahi hai. Mujhe bahut logo ne bola arre is ne ameer aadmi se shadi kar li. Wo ek job karte hai, wo CGO hai. Ek company hai jo credit deti hai, usme ek employee hai, jo rent par rehte hai. Unka khud ka ghar nahi hai. Unki car rent pe hai, unka ghar rent pe hai. Haan kama rahe hai theek thaak, aisa nahi hai ke pata nahi kaunse.''

''And I knew that I am entering with a third child. Main koi aise galat fehmi mein nahi thi ke pata nahi kya. Mujhe ek talab thi, lalach tha parivaar ka. Main excited thi ek 20 saal ki ladki ki tarah and I am unapologetic about it kyun ke aapko nahi pata koi 9 years wait kare jab aur wo jab mil jaye. Jab koi bol deta tha ke 'you and your wife' are invited toh mujhe sunn ne mein jo khanak aati thi na, wo ek talab thi and uske liye apologise thodi karungi,'' says Dalljiet speaking about her longing to have a family of her own for 9 years.

For the uninformed, Dalljiet tied the knot for the second time with Nikhil Patel who was based out of Nairobi, Kenya. The actress' first marriage with Shalin Bhanot had failed and she had also accused him of domestic violence.