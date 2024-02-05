Grammys 2024: Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? From Barbie Declared Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish (R) and Finneas OConnell accept the Song Of The Year award |

At the 2024 Grammys singer Billie Eilish bagged the Song of the Year honour for 'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie'.

Taking to X, Grammys shared a post and wrote, "Congrats Song Of The Year winner - "What Was I Made For?" @BillieEilish & @FINNEAS#GRAMMYs."

The song also won the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media this year.

Others in the contenders were "A&W" -- Lana Del Rey (Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters), "Anti-Hero" -- Taylor Swift (Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters), "Butterfly" -- Jon Batiste (Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters), "Dance the Night" (From Barbie The Album) -- Dua Lipa (Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters), "Flowers" -- Miley Cyus (Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters), "Kill Bill" -- SZA (Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solana Rowe, songwriters), and "vampire" -- Olivia Rodrigo (Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters).

Before her big win at the ceremony, Eilish also performed her song 'What Was I Made For?' The pop star fittingly looked like a vintage Barbie doll during her set -- wearing a '60s-inspired green dress and matching jacket, which was embellished in pink to perfectly match the satin pink scarf wrapped in her hair, as per PEOPLE.

With her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell on the piano and the accompaniment of several string players, the singer-songwriter gave a subtle but powerful performance. The simplicity allowed for her gentle voice to soar and emphasize the potency of the song's lyrics about discovering one's purpose.

"What Was I Made For?" was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Critics' Choice Award for best original song. The track won the Golden Globe Award and for best original song, as per PEOPLE.