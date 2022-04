Grammys 2022: Indian-American singer Falguni Shah bags award for Best Children's Music Album

Indian-American singer Falguni Shah, who uses the stage name "Falu", has won the Best Children's Music Album Grammy for 'A Colourful World' on Sunday.

Sharing the update, Falguni took to Instagram and wrote, "I have no words to describe today's magic. What an honor to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premier Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU."

Loading View on Instagram

Falguni released a self-titled solo album in 2007, blending elements of folk from across south-east Asia with Western music. She has even performed and collaborated with music maestro AR Rahman.

She is the only Indian-origin woman to be nominated in the Best Children's Music Album category at the Grammys twice.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Grammys 2022: Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani woman to win the award

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:32 AM IST