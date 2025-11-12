Govinda Discharged From Hospital: Actor Shares Health Update, Says 'I Did Excessive Hard Work & Was Fatigued, I'm Fine Now' - VIDEO

Bollywood actor Govinda was spotted outside Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital after being discharged on November 12. The 61-year-old actor, who was admitted in the wee hours of Wednesday, following dizziness and fatigue, interacted briefly with the paparazzi and shared an update on his health.

"I did excessive hard work and was fatigued. Yoga and pranayama are good, excessive exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel yoga-pranayama is better. Doctors have given me medicine," Govinda said while speaking to media persons outside the hospital.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: As actor Govinda leaves from a hospital after getting discharged, he says, "I did excessive hard work and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good. Excessive exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is… pic.twitter.com/Yexw1SHJur — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

The actor was admitted after feeling disoriented at home and has now been advised rest and a focus on light exercise and meditation. He has also been advised to consult a neurologist.

Fans of the actor expressed relief on social media after seeing him in good spirits post-discharge.

Sharing an update on Govinda's health, his manager Shashi Sinha told IANS, "He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also experienced dizziness and he has now been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting thorough check-ups. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon."

According to Govinda's friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal, he was shifted to a normal room from the emergency ward in the hospital in the morning.

Govinda's gun injury

In October 2024, Govinda was admitted to the same hospital in Mumbai after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The actor sustained a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery in the ICU, during which the bullet was successfully removed.

According to media reports, the incident occurred while Govinda was checking his licensed gun before leaving for an event in Kolkata. The gun reportedly slipped from his hand as he was putting it back in the cupboard and accidentally discharged, causing the injury.