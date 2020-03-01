Goss and Sip: A wine tasting, a racecourse 'fashion show' and more

Aussie wine shine
It was all very informal, informative and intoxicating as the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), Australian Government invited you to an an exclusive wine-tasting experience at the official residence of Australian Consul General Gregory Wilcock. There was camaraderie and bonhomie in the air as guests were introduced to the Australian winemakers and others at the old-world charm home at Malabar Hill.
It was time for wine-tasting conducted by sommelier Magandeep Singh who took the guests through some premium wines from iconic regions across Australia.
Sipped and savoured were fine wines from Taylors of Clare Valley, Nova Vita Adelaide Hills Wines, Brothers in Arms, Eight at the Gate, James Estate and Moorilla Winery. And tasting notes were exchanged along with contact details.
Winning ways
Those who read the newspapers know that Forest Flame won the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million race. But those who were present at the racecourse will know that there were other winners, too. We are not talking about the gleaming horses and the smiling jockeys, but the guests present at this prestigious race.
For one, there were the models dressed up in Delna Poonawalla’s latest collection with attractive headgear to add to the lovely look. Then there were the guests in the members’ enclosure and those at the Poonawalla lounge, sipping bubbly and beer and generally enjoying the hospitality, as they stood out, the gents with their dapper suits and the ladies in their Sunday best.
And looking happy indeed was RWITC chairman Zavaray Poonawalla with wife Behroze, Yohand Poonawalla and wife Michelle and Simone Poonawalla. The atmosphere was electric with live music in between races and even at the end of it all.
It’s rap and roll!
Magical music was in the air at the No Request Rap Battle grand finale at Mansion Bar & Lounge. The eight finalists were judged by Red FM RJ Jmanshouts who seemed to have a difficult time to pick the winners: Radius, Pop 100 with his Malvani rap and Jerry.
You heard that the three will not cut a track with super singer Shibani Kashyap, famed hip hop artist Ishq Bector and Jmanshouts along with the No Request team that also features The Blacklisted Boyz.
Globally famed DJ Akhtar Fazel was there in the house to present certificates to the winners. Of course, he also spun his magic into the night with the action initiated by DJ Chets. All in all, it was one magical musical night to remember.
