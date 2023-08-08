Girls' Generation's Sunny Leaves SM Entertainment After 16 Years Of Debut; Here’s Why

Sunny, a member of the iconic K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, has announced her departure from SM Entertainment, marking the end of her 16-year journey with the agency that nurtured her career since her debut in 2007.

The news has sent waves of emotions among fans worldwide, as they bid farewell to a significant chapter in both Sunny's and Girls' Generation's history.

SM ENTERTAINEMENT CONFIRMS HER EXIT

According to a statement from SM Entertainment as reported by a Korean media outlet, the agency expressed heartfelt gratitude for Sunny's incredible contributions throughout her tenure. "Our exclusive contract with Sunny has come to an end," the statement read. "We express our gratitude to Sunny who showcased amazing activities while together with us for a long time, and we ask for lots of support for the new path that Sunny will walk."

Sunny, not one to let such a momentous occasion go unnoticed, took to Instagram to share her thoughts. In a touching note, she expressed profound gratitude for her fellow Girls' Generation members, her family, steadfast staff members, and the fans who have been her unwavering support for 16 years.

A TRIBUTE TO HER JOURNEY

Sunny's message on Instagram paid tribute to SM Entertainment for playing a pivotal role in launching her career as a member of Girls' Generation. She recalled the journey that began as 19-year-old Lee Soon Kyu, emphasizing how the agency supported her in becoming the beloved Sunny. Her note highlighted the managers and employees who worked tirelessly, enabling the group to create positive energy through music, performances, and content.

Sunny concluded her heartfelt message with an optimistic outlook on her future. She spoke of entering a "new environment" and facing challenges with courage. Sunny's words resonated with fans, assuring them that she will continue to share positivity and good news. The K-pop sensation expressed her unwavering commitment to move forward as the revitalizing Sunny, embracing the next chapter of her career.

ABOUT THE GIRL GROUP

Girls' Generation, comprising members Taeyeon, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, Seohyun, and Sunny herself, is a legendary girl group that has left an indelible mark on the global music scene.

Since their debut in 2007 with 'Into The New World', they have graced fans with hits like 'Gee', 'The Boys', 'Lion Heart', and 'Genie', In 2022, the group celebrated their 15th debut anniversary by releasing their seventh full-length album, 'FOREVER 1'.

