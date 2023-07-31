BLACKPINK’s LISA To IU: 7 K-Pop Queens Who Slay In Power Suits

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Many female K-pop idols demonstrate the undeniable allure of power suits, showing the world that ladies in suits can rock any style with grace, confidence, and endless charm. From edgy to chic, these queens have truly mastered the art of slaying in suits! Check Out:
MAMAMOO's Moonbyul: The ultimate queen of suits, Moonbyul's powerful style mixes masculine and feminine concepts, leaving a lasting impact with her unique and fierce fashion choices.
BLACKPINK's Lisa: Breaking the mold with vibrant colors, Lisa proves that power suits are equally impactful in pink, with her tall frame and well-cut suits giving her a runway-model-like aura.
(G)I-DLE's Shuhua: Adding a cool twist to the power suit, Shuhua takes it to the next level with a leather jacket, tie, and untucked shirt, showcasing her casual yet sophisticated fashion sense.
ITZY's Ryujin: The epitome of a "girl boss," Ryujin effortlessly rocks a basic black suit with a boxy jacket and fitted pants, exuding edgy vibes that command attention.
Red Velvet's Seulgi: A versatile suit-slaying queen, Seulgi dazzles with classic cuts and unconventional suit-inspired looks, captivating hearts with her charismatic presence.
IU: Switching up the vibe, IU's pantsuit style exudes charm and sultriness, proving that a well-fitted black suit can be a showstopper without showing skin.
TWICE's Jeongyeon: Channeling a cool CEO vibe, Jeongyeon's chic presence shines in every suit she wears, amplifying her charisma and leaving a lasting visual impression.
