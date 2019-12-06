Ghost Stories: Spooky way to start 2020, watch teaser

New Delhi: A week ago, after filmmaker Karan Johar teased fans with a short video giving a sneak-peak of what's in store for the Netflix's upcoming show 'Ghost Stories', the team on Friday unveiled the official teaser of the show.

The show is a combination of four horrific stories, presented by the dream team of the widely lauded show 'Lust Stories'- Karan, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Bannerjee, who are ready to give us some spooky stories.