Ghoomer director R Balki reveals, 'Saiyami Kher is irreplaceable, Abhishek Bachchan is very nuanced'

R Balki |

R Balki’s Ghoomer is inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, a Hungarian right hand shooter who won two Olympic Gold medals with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured.

It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi along with Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Ivanka Das. Interestingly, Abhishek and Saiyami have recently seen together in Breathe: Into The Shadows 2.

Talking about the film and the lead cast Abhishek and Saiyami, Balki shares, “There’s some VFX work that is going on. Ghoomer is like a full thali, emotional, etc. I don’t know whether I am happy about the final outcome as I have yet to shoot the last song but I am definitely excited and 100 per cent sure that it wouldn’t have been possible without two people, Saiyami is irreplaceable. She is the only authentic sportsperson in the industry. I haven’t met a happier person than her in my life. She has such a fine sense of sorrow.”

He adds, “Abhishek, who has a role that looks very simple but it’s more of a redemption. He is really brilliant in this film. No one has a sense of humour like him, he is very nuanced as an actor.”

The film is not a biopic but it salutes the achievements of special sportsmen who have conquered their disabilities and achieved more than they did when they were so called ‘normal’.

With cinematography by Vishal Sinha, production design by Sandeep Sharad Ravade and music by Amit Trivedi, Ghoomer is based on a concept by Rahul Sengupta. The film is written by R Balki, Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani It’s backed by Balki’s home banner.