Get sporty with Priyanka Chopra’s Fendi bomber jacket worth Rs 1.8 Lakh

Priyanka Chopra certainly knows how to stay fashion forward. Ever since the Bollywood actress shifted her base to Hollywood, her fashion choices have reached a bold turning point that cost an exorbitant amount. Her recent appearance at the MET Gala also proves that she leaves no stone unturned to get the elite fashion theme on point.
While we have reported of the luxury items the former Miss World possesses, her recent addition is a Fendi bomber jacket, visible in her recent Instagram post. While the jacked has a few additional embellishments, if you wish to attain a similar one, it will cost you Rs 1.8 Lakh.
Meanwhile on the work front, Priyanka is elated that her film "The Sky Is Pink", helmed by Shonali Bose, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13. "The Sky Is Pink" is a love story of a couple -- Aditi and Niren Chaudhary -- spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter -- Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)