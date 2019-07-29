Pay Rs 3.5 Lakh to get Priyanka Chopra's 5 tier red and gold birthday cake

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 37th birthday with friends and family in Miami and her 5 tier red and gold birthday cake was one of the most talked about things. The actress herself was seen in a red dress with a birthday girl tiara.

Nick Jonas made sure his wife had the best time in the middle of the sea as they celebrated her birthday. The incredible cake was a surprise for the actress which even matched her birthday outfit. A report in Pinkvilla revealed the pop singer had the cake made from Miami-based Divine Delicacies Cakes. The artist told the entertainment portal it was Nick’s idea to get the cake done in red and gold, "Nick wanted it red and gold since Priyanka was wearing a red dress and she loves gold details."

The artists also revealed the order was placed last minute and had to rush to get the cake ready. They took 24 hours to bake, decorate the cake, and give its finishing gold touches. The makers revealed the five-layered cake which was made of chocolate and vanilla flavours cost the US singer over 5000 USD, which approximately would have cost him more than Rs 3,45,000 Lakh.