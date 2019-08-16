Get ready to groove with Shraddha, Sushant

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput who are soon going to share the screen space for the first time in Chhichore will be shaking a leg with their own old selves in the song Fikar Not. Apart form Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor the song also features other central characters. The first song of Chhichhore, Fikar Not will be indeed a special song as the song will feature both eras of the film i.e. young and old selves of the actors. The song is composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Speaking about the song, director Nitesh Tiwari says, “We wanted to create a song which fundamentally highlights the meaningful ideology of the film – about taking life as it comes and enjoying the smallest of moments to the fullest. My intention is to make it more of an anthem, blending two different phases of our characters’ lives. What’s interesting about the song is that in the process of dwelling into two generations of these characters talking to each other, it draws you into a world of ‘things I should’ve told my younger self’. That being said, a very strong and well versed technical team has backed our vision of merging these two worlds look so seamless.”