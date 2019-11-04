Get over the Dior ad ladies, Robert Pattinson has started training for 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson has started training for Matt Reeves' "The Batman".
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete Rigan Machado, who is helping the actor get into the skin of the Caped Crusader, shared some photos on Instagram as he taught some moves to the actor.
He captioned one of pictures: "Batman is coming", and another as "Jiujitsu brother".
Machado, a red and black belt in the martial art and a former Pan American Champion, has previously trained the likes of Vin Diesel, Ashton Kutcher and Charlie Hunnam.
"The Batman" also stars Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano.
The film is set for a June 2021 release.
