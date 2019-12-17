Genelia pens down a heartfelt birthday post for Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh might not be in the news like their contemporary duos Deepika-Ranveer or Anushka-Virat, but they have redifined couple goals over the years. From social media PDA to working out together, or simply being each other's backbone in trying times, the Deshmukhs know how to ace it all.

Genelia took to her social media to wish Riteish, who celebrates his 41st birthday today. Sharing an adorable family portrait, the Mrs wrote, "Dear Forever Mine😍😍😍 Il say the same thing to you now, that Il say to you when you turn 100 - You are my today and all of my tomorrows Happy Birthday Love Forever yours ❤️❤️❤️ Ps- I’m always in the mood for you"