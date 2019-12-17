Genelia pens down a heartfelt birthday post for Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh might not be in the news like their contemporary duos Deepika-Ranveer or Anushka-Virat, but they have redifined couple goals over the years. From social media PDA to working out together, or simply being each other's backbone in trying times, the Deshmukhs know how to ace it all.
Genelia took to her social media to wish Riteish, who celebrates his 41st birthday today. Sharing an adorable family portrait, the Mrs wrote, "Dear Forever Mine😍😍😍 Il say the same thing to you now, that Il say to you when you turn 100 - You are my today and all of my tomorrows Happy Birthday Love Forever yours ❤️❤️❤️ Ps- I’m always in the mood for you"
Genelia and Riteish tied the knot in two Christian and Hindu ceremonies in 2012. They became parents to their son Riaan in 2014. The couple's second son, Rahyl, was born in June 2016.
On the work front, Riteish was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's comic-drama Housefull 4 and romantic-drama Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. He will next be seen in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)