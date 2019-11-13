Move over DeepVeer, Riteish and Genelia are the new 'it' couple as they kick off jet lag with a workout session

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh might not be a popular couple as Deepika-Ranveer or Anushka-Virat but they definitely are couple goals when it comes to their bonding and family.
Recently, the couple was snapped coming out of the airport at around 3 AM in the morning and we saw them heading out of the gym at 10 AM the same day!
That's true, the couple beat off their jet lag with a workout session together and it is everything we need to see today.
On the work front, Riteish was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's comic-drama Housefull 4 and is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic-drama Marjaavan starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.
