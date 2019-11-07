Genelia Deshmukh to Malaika Arora, B-town mommies slay in sexy athleisure

The weekend is almost here and here are these Bollywood beauties making it better with their happy faces.

Malaika Arora and Genelia Deshmukh are all always up for their fitness regime as they both clicked by paps outside their gym. Malaika Arora was spotted at her Diva Yoga branch in Mumbai. Meanwhile her beau Arjun Kapoor snapped outside his gym in Bandra.

Shilpa Shetty was clicked by paps at Filmistaan studio, she was there for reality shows' shooting. Tiger Shroff was spotted at Karan Johar's house in Bandra.