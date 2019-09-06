Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza indulge in some mushy PDA

On Jumma bar, here’s Riteish Deshmukh doing some ‘Jumma Chumma’ kind of PDA for wife Genelia D’Souza. How perfect does that sound? In an industry where relationships are often so fragile, Riteish and Genelia together are giving such couple goals! After all these years, they have still kept the warmth absolutely alive. There’s a reason why the internet swoons over every mushy stuff that they post about each other!

Also, Riteish certainly falls under the ideal husband bracket because we just saw he accompanied the wife to makeup shopping! In a video shared by him, Genelia is seen standing in the midst of an ocean of colourful makeup items and is probably trying out some. As the camera halts at her, she adorably throws a kiss to the husband. How sweet is that? “Jumma Chumma De De,” wrote Riteish.