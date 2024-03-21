Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Reveal Son Zehaan's Face For The FIRST Time During Umrah; Watch Video

Celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revealed the face of their baby boy Zehaan for the first time on Thursday (March 21). Gauahar and Zaid are currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah for the first time as a family. Amid their holy trip, the couple decided to treat their fans and followers with the first photo and video of Zehaan.

They shared a picture in which their little munchkin is seen all smiles in Gauahar's arms.

"Just wanted to give our little prince’ first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty, 🕋! May he be pleased with our SonShine ! Ameen . Our Zehaan ♥️🌍 Request for continued positivity, love n blessings for him . Lots of love," they captioned the post.

The couple jetted off to Saudi Arabia a couple of days back. She has been sharing videos from their holy trip.

Gauahar and Zaid were blessed with a baby boy on May 10, 2023.

After dating each other for a while, Gauahar and Zaid had gotten married in the presence of their friends and family members in December 2020.

Gauahar and Zaid's love story

Gauahar had revealed that she first met Zaid at a grocery store during the COVID-19 lockdown, post which, Zaid had slid into the actress' DMs with a courteous message.

Zaid is the son of veteran singer-music composer Ismail Darbar. He is a choreographer by profession.

He flattered Gauahar by calling her "the most beautiful woman he has ever seen", and it sure worked on the actress, who was instantly bowled over by Zaid's charm.

The two then got chatting and soon began going on drives and dates, and during those dates, they fell head over heels in love with each other. They eventually decided to get married and exchanged their vows in December 2020.