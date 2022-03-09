Gangubai Kathiawadi fame Varun Kapoor reveals his favourite Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

Varun Kapoor plays the pivotal role of Ramnik Lal in Gangubai Kathiawadi. His character is responsible for Ganga ending up in Mumbai’s Kamathipura as a sex worker. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive conversation.

When asked what he thinks about his character’s evil deed, he jokingly says, “If that wouldn’t have happened, then there would have been no ‘Gangubai’, and there would have been no film. We would have been devoid of so much entertainment and everything that we witness today is because of this guy who did that to her.”

When asked what were his feelings towards Ramnik, he says, “Nobody wants to do this. The character had some majboori, so he had to do this. I shot for eight days for this role.”

Varun is all praise for Alia. “I was nervous as I was meeting her for the first time. She never gives the feeling of being a superstar. She is so simple and grounded. I think Alia is very pure, which reflects in her persona and translates to her performances. She is very sharp and quick to do what she has to do,” he gushes.

Advertisement

Varun began his acting journey on the small screen. He did shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Na Aana Is Des Laado and Savitri Devi College & Hospital, among others. He opens up about how he bagged the role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. “I decided to make a shift from TV to films. I would have started with any director, but I think I was lucky enough the first role I was offered was with Bhansali sir and such a huge film. I’m fortunate to be part of such a big set-up and to obviously learn so much at the beginning itself,” he explains.

Elaborating further, he adds, “I received a call from a casting house, and I was told about this role, and I agreed to do the audition. As a child I used to watch Bhansali sir’s films, little did I know I would be working with him one day. My favourite film of his is Devdas. I loved Shah Rukh (Khan) sir’s role!”

Pic: Instagram/varunkapoor_28

Advertisement

When probed if he received any scolding from the ace director, Varun avers, “Contrary to belief, he asks for your opinion. Even for the look test, which consisted of a ’50s look (baggy pants, a shirt and a coat). We tried different colours. Sir asked me, ‘What is your favourite colour?’ It took me a second to believe that he was asking me that! Anyways I was nervous during my initial days. I told him, ‘Your choice, sir’.”

Loading View on Instagram

On a parting note, he talks about the plight of sex workers. “They are human beings in the end. I do empathise with the cases that we get to hear. I could only imagine what they must be going through standing and alluring the people. I can’t imagine their feelings. Everyone has a reason for something. Ramnik had his reason and they have theirs. It’s a sad part of the society as they deserve a basic life,” he concludes.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 05:27 AM IST