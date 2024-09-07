Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Rajkummar Rao & Other Celebs Share Festive Wishes

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations unfold across the country. Several Bollywood celebrities are embracing Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm and are actively participating in the festivities. Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, and Parineeti Chopra took to social media and shared warm wishes and festive messages to fans. By sharing some amazing posts on social media, they also added their unique touch to the celebration of this auspicious festival. Take a look at some of the wishes below:

Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Instagram story and shared a photo of a Ganesha idol wishing his fans 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.

Stree 2 star Rajkummar Rao and his wife and actor Patralekhaa shared a photo of their Ganesha idol and wrote, "Meet our super eco friendly Ganpati ji. Made by us at home. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Actor Kartik Aaryan welcomed Lord Ganesha and shared photos on social media. He wrote, "HE is back, and so am I for his blessings. Modak Party Begins!!! Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Even Diljit Dosanjh shared pictures of Ganesha from his residence as he wished everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also shared posts wishing their fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media and shared a video of his Ganapati celebrations at home, set to the song 'Jai Dev Jai Dev'.

Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Athiya Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Samantha Prabhu also joined the celebration, as they also the photo of Lord Ganesha on her Instagram Stories and showered their heartfelt wishes to fans and followers.