 Gandhi: Hansal Mehta's Show With Pratik Gandhi Goes On Floors In Gujarat; See Photos
The epic series, capturing the life and times of the Mahatma Gandhi, will be shot across various Indian and foreign locations

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to come up with the much-anticipated biopic 'Gandhi'. The team has begun filming, kicking off its first schedule in Gujarat. Taking to Instagram, production house Applause Entertainment treated fans with the news along with the stills from the sets.

Sharing the photos, they wrote, "Capturing history in the making!#Gandhi filming now."

This epic series, capturing the life and times of the Mahatma, is set to be an international production shot across various Indian and foreign locations.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Pratik Gandhi, the multi-season series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions. Get ready for an immersive journey into an incredible life.

Hansal and Pratik have previously collaborated on the super hit show Scam 1992 and fans are excited to see them collaborate on this new series.

Hansal Mehta's last release was 'Scoop', a character-driven drama adapted from the book "Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison" by Jigna Vora. The web series delves into the gripping journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist whose life takes a dramatic turn when she is charged with the heinous murder of fellow journalist Jaideb Sen. The show takes us on a rollercoaster ride as Jagruti finds herself in a prison cell alongside the very individuals she once reported on.

