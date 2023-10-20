Ganapath Early Reviews: Netizens Laud Tiger Shroff's Action, Slam Makers For Poor VFX & Screenplay

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's highly anticipated film Ganapath: A Hero Is Born released in theatres on Friday (October 10) and received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

As people watched Ganapath on the big screens, they took to their respective social media handles to share the first reviews of the film. While fans of Tiger lauded his action in the movie, others said that Ganapath is not 'up to the mark' and criticised the makers for poor VFX in the film.

One of the users also shared a picture of the empty theatre during the screening of the first show of Ganapath.

Take a look at some of their reactions here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking about what the film means to him, Tiger said during an event in Mumbai earlier, "Ganapath is a very different film for me and something unusual from what I've done so far. It's set in a dystopian universe and I get to work with my first co-star Kriti (Sanon) after 9 years. Firstly, I'd like to congratulate her for her National Award win. She and I started out together and I'm so happy to see how far she has come."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is the story of Guddu, who transforms to Ganapath, a mercenary who sets out on a mission to safeguard his people from a notorious syndicate headed by Dalini in a dystopian world.

It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.