Galti se mistake: Fans spot error in Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' trailer

Going by the trailer, the film will take the audience to the time of Chulbul Pandey's life before he becomes a cop. There are some strong punches, kicks ad shirtless fight scenes in addition to romance.

The over three-minute trailer ends with his signature dialogue: "Swagat toh karo hamara".

Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep, who will be seen as the villain