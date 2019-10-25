Galti se mistake: Fans spot error in Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' trailer

Superstar Salman Khan is back as the "policewala gunda" Chulbul Pandey in the trailer of "Dabangg 3" that released on Wednesday. While fans enjoyed seeing Bhai reprise his cop avatar, they also noticed the minor error in the trailer credits.
Going by the trailer, the film will take the audience to the time of Chulbul Pandey's life before he becomes a cop. There are some strong punches, kicks ad shirtless fight scenes in addition to romance.
The over three-minute trailer ends with his signature dialogue: "Swagat toh karo hamara".
Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep, who will be seen as the villain
