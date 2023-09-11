Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Does Not Want To Fight In 2024 Elections: 'Politics Is Not My World'

Bollywood's reigning star Sunny Deol, who recently smashed records with his film Gadar 2, has also dabbled into politics and is a Member of Parliament from the Gurdaspur constituency of Punjab. Post the release of his film, Sunny was attacked for his low attendance in the Parliament, and the actor has now finally stated that politics is not a suitable profession for him.

Sunny recently appeared on Aap Ki Adaalat where he opened up on his political career and the problems he faces while being a politician.

He, however, added that he works for his constituency and his people wholeheartedly and does not believe in shying away from his duties.

Sunny Deol on his political career

During the chat, Sunny was asked if he would run for the upcoming 2024 elections, to which, he responded that he does not want to fight for the seat anymore.

"Modi ji knows that this boy Sunny is doing service for the country through his films, so he should continue doing that," the actor stated.

He addressed his low attendance in the Parliament issue and said, "I don’t say that this is a good thing but when I came into politics, I realised it was not my world."

Sunny went on to say that he was focused on working for his constituency and it does not matter if he visits the Parliament or not.

He added that he faces problems whenever he goes to the Parliament, and security and COVID-19 were also reasons behind his absence.

"I have a list of the work I’ve done for my constituency, but I am not among those who promote their work. As for politics, yes it is a profession that I don’t fit in," he said.

Gadar 2 success

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 wrecked havoc at the box office with its mammoth collection. The film has earned over Rs 500 crore at the ticket windows and it has emerged to be one of the biggest films of the year.

Theatres were rendered houseful and people were seen going to cinema halls in packed trucks and tractors to watch the film on the big screen.

Gadar 2 reunited Sunny with actress Ameesha Patel, and the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles. It was directed by Anil Sharma, and it went on to become the highest grossing film of Sunny's career.

