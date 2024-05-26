FTII Congratulates Payal Kapadia For Winning India's First Grand Prix Award At Cannes 2024

Payal Kapadia at Cannes 2024 | Twitter FTII

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history by becoming the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix for her directorial debut, 'All We Imagine as Light'. The film bagged the second-most prestigious prize of the festival after the Palme d'Or, during the closing ceremony of the 77th edition.

Now, the Film and Television Institute of India has congratulated her for her victory on platform X, and wrote, "It is a moment of pride for FTII as its Alumni create history at Cannes. As we witness a phenomenal year for Indian Cinema at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, FTII cherishes the glorious achievements of its Alumni at this Mega International Stage of Cinema."

As we witness a phenomenal year for Indian Cinema at 77th Cannes Film Festival, FTII cherishes the glorious achievements of its Alumni at this Mega International Stage of Cinema.#cannes2024 #cannesawards pic.twitter.com/3fFURhzuSK — FTII (@FTIIOfficial) May 26, 2024

Payal And FTII Tiff In 2015

For 139 days from June to October 2015, Payal protested against the appointment of BJP member Gajendra Chauhan as the Chairperson of the Film & Television Institute of India, Pune.

When Payal and 34 other students held FTII director Prashant Pathrabe prisoner in his office in 2015, an FIR was lodged against them. Payal and her friends objected to Prashant's choice to grade the unfinished projects of the 2008 batch of students. The scholarships were refused by Payal and other students, as disciplinary action was initiated against them.

Payal's Debut and First Victory At Cannes

She made her Cannes debut in 2017 with her short film short film Afternoon Clouds. In 2021, Payal brought her documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing to the Cannes Film Festival. Her documentary showcased some letters sent by an FTII student to her ex-boyfriend, who is not permitted to marry her due to their different castes. She won The Golden Eye Award for her documentary in the same year.

Payal Becomes The First Indian Filmmaker To Win Grand Prix Award

Payal created history by becoming the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix award for her directorial debut All We Imagine as Light. Her film is the first to be shown in the main competition in thirty years and the first ever directed by a woman from India. The American actor Viola Davis presented her with the Grand Prix.

India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work 'All We Imagine as Light'. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in… pic.twitter.com/aMJbsbmNoE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2024

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Payal Kapadia

Following her victory, India showered loved, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her achievement at Canned, and wrote, "India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work 'All We Imagine as Light'. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in India."