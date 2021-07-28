From 'The Suicide Squad' to ' The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It: Multiplexes cheer big Hollywood releases

Simon McQuoid's "Mortal Kombat", incidentally, was first released on April 23 in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Its July 30 re-release is pegged on the re-opening of cinema theatre in Delhi at 50 per cent capacity.

All eyes, though, are on James Gunn's super-hero action movie "The Suicide Squad", which is being released by Warner Bros on August 5. Also expected to draw crowds is the third installment of director Michael Chaves's "The Conjuring" horror movie franchise. "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" has been slated for an August 13 release. The film franchise, which has a cult following, follows a story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Celebrating the news, Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer, INOX Leisure, said: "For the cinema exhibition industry, which has been facing severe headwinds for the last five quarters, there cannot be anything more important than brand new content which is also extremely high on entertainment quotient." The releases, he added, would prove decisive in enabling the exhibition business to make a comeback.