Despite months away for release, James Gunn says 'The Suicide Squad' is complete

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" director also said that he had full control over how he shaped the DC's villain team.

"Yes, the movie is mine from start to finish," he said.

With tentpole movies, studios usually like to control things, which has led to issues in the past.

Gunn said with the movie finished, he is now looking at "marketing & toys, doing publicity and "waiting for the world to heal just a little more so a larger number of people can see it safely in theaters, where it is intended to be seen."