From SRK to Kangana Ranaut: PM Modi and B-town to discuss how to keep Bapu alive forever

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in the Capital, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event.

The focus was on inviting the film industry to create films and television shows that popularise Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhism, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

"Gandhi is synonymous with simplicity. His thoughts reverberate far and wide. The power of creativity is immense, and it is essential to harness this spirit of creativity for our nation. Several people from the world of films and television have been doing great work when it comes to popularising the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi," noted Prime Minister Modi.

Spotted at the occasion were several eminent stars and filmmakers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez, Imtiaz Ali, Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Basu, and Boney Kapoor.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister for bringing us all together, that too for a cause such as this. I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi ji to India and the world. The film industry can get self-obsessed and it is important we create work that is not only about business," said Shah Rukh, about the need of the industry to come forward and make films on Gandhi that can help in the nation-building process.

Said Aamir, about the interaction session with the Prime Minister: "It was a wonderful interaction we had with the Prime Minister today. He was very inspiring, very warm and very deep in what he had to say. I want to appreciate the PM for thinking about this effort. As creative people, there is much we can do, and I assure the PM that we will do even more."