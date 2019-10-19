PM meets Bollywood stars, discusses ways to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

Recalling his interaction with the Chinese President at Mamallapuram recently, he said Xi Jinping had highlighted the popularity of Indian films such as 'Dangal' in China. He also mentioned about the popularity of Ramayana in South East Asia.

He exhorted the film fraternity to utilise their soft power potential to promote tourism in India. Among those present in the meeting were Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut, directors Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Santoshi, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and producers Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada.

The prime minister told the gathering that they do great work but perhaps they were not aware of its global influence. "Your work has reached all corners of the world. On the part of the government, I am happy to help in anyway to ensure maximum impact of your creative initiatives," Modi told the film personalities.

He also appealed to those present to visit the Dandi museum as also the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat. The prime minister said after his informal summit with the Chinese President in Mamallapuram, tourist arrival has seen a jump.

Quoting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami, the prime minister said a lot of people are coming to visit the iconic place. Speaking on the occasion, actor Amir Khan said "as creative people, there is much we can do".

"And, I assure the PM that we will do even more," he said, according to the Prime Minister's Office. Shah Rukh Khan said he feels that there is a need to reintroduce Gandhi to India and the world.

"We are accustomed to being known as representatives from the world of entertainment. But, you have also added a spirit of responsibility to this by involving us in popularising the ideals of Gandhi ji," said director Anand L Rai.

The cast of TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah Chashmah' -- Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh, Shyam Pathak and producer Asit Modi, also attended the session.