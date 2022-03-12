From Sonu Sood to Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan to Rohit Shetty, THESE Bollywood celebs are hot favourites on TV

Television is beaming with the massive star power of the Indian film industry’s superstars! Making the gap between the so-called small and big screens smaller day-by-day, many B-Town actors are ruling the TV space with their work. As they continue to win hearts with their shows, here’s looking at four stars who are setting TV screens on fire with their presence.

Sonu Sood

Marking his first TV venture with Roadies, Sonu Sood has caught everyone’s attention with the mere announcement. While we are yet to get our hands on the show, the news of the actor joining forces with the reality show has left the audience super excited!

Salman Khan

Bigg Boss and Salman Khan have become synonymous with each other, and we can see why! The actor has been hosting the show for almost a decade. The channel registers record-breaking TRP on weekends with the superstar.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh created quite a stir with his game show The Big Picture. A unique quiz game show that allowed the contestants to win a fortune became a massive hit among the audience, owing to the pan-India appeal of the actor.

Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty, like his movies, added an extra layer of thrill to his show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Apart from the high-octane stunts and drama, the show has a huge fan following because of the filmmaker’s unique wit and humour.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 05:16 AM IST