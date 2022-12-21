From Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu to Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif and more, THESE will be the hottest on-screen pairs in 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu | SRK Pic: Viral Bhayani l Taapsee Pic: Instagram/taapsee

The Hindi Film industry is set to see a lot of fresh on-screen couples in 2023. The Free Press Journal shines the spotlight on some of our favourites.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu | SRK Pic: Viral Bhayani l Taapsee Pic: Instagram/taapsee

Taapsee Pannu will be seen sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. What’s also exciting is that Taapsee will be seen romancing King Khan in the highly anticipated film. It will be endearing to see the two powerhouse performers together.

Ajay Devgn and Priya Mani Raj in Maidaan

Ajay Devgn, Priya Mani Raj | Ajay Pic: Viral Bhayani l Priya Pic: Instagram/pillumani

National Award-winning actors Ajay Devgn and Priya Mani Raj will be paired opposite each other in Maidaan. It’s based on a true story of an unsung hero, Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought glory to India.

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas

It will be exciting to see Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. It will be interesting to see the South Superstar alongside the Bollywood beauty Katrina.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Maddock Films’ Untitled Next

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan | Ajay Pic: Viral Bhayani l Sara Pic: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Helmed by Laxman Utekar under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, this yet-to-be-titled movie took the internet by storm when its first look was unveiled. It will be a blast to see Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal together in a film.

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in Yodha

Bollywood’s hottest actors Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani will be seen together for the first time in the action drama Yodha. The movie is being helmed by debutant directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.