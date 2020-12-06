From Shabana Azmi-Smita Patil to Deepika Padukone-Sonam Kapoor: A look at some popular Bollywood rivals

Although Karisma made an impact with her first few films like Prem Qaidi and Jigar, she was severely criticized for dancing to the song Sarkailo Khatiya with Govinda in David Dhawan’s Raja Babu.

Raveena Tandon had made a promising debut opposite Salman Khan (fresh after the success of Maine Pyar Kiya) in Patthar Ke Phool. Both were in competition to act opposite Ajay Devgn who snubbed Raveena often in favour of Karisma. Be that as it may, the young heroines co-starred in Andaaz Apna Apna and Aatish.

During the making of Aatish, there was a major showdown when the song Ya Mustafa Ya Mustafa was being pictured. Raveena blamed Karisma reportedly, for sabotaging her career as she, in a couple of films, had replaced her. Such was the rift between the two actresses that they refused to pose together for the paparazzi at one of Shah Rukh Khan’s Holi parties.

Sushmita Sen versus Aishwarya Rai