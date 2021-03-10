From Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh to Taapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap: Actor-director duos coming back this year

Mumbai: Hit director-actor combos are all set to be back in business this year. From Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh to Salman Khan-Prabhudheva and from Taapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap to Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji, there are a host of teams lined up in some of the biggest projects, which have spelt magic at the box office in the past.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh feels this is always a boon. "It is always better to repeat 'jodi's. It doesn't matter if it is actors working again with each other or directors reuniting with actors. The expectation of the audiences increases and there is a curiosity. But, yes, at the end of the day it all depends on content. That has to be good," he said.

Talking about working with Abbas-Mustan again after eight years, in the upcoming film Penthouse, actor Bobby Deol said that he shares a great rapport with the duo. "Abbas-Mustan are like family to me. It's been a 22-year association since Soldier. I have always loved their vision of making movies. I am happy to be working with them again after many years," Bobby said.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra says that such casting is done because the audience welcomes it. "I think many a time there is a certain comfort level that gets established when you work on a film together. It can be between actors, director-DoP (director of photography) or actor-director, too. I feel if the audience loves it then why not? These factors are largely driven by the audience," he said. Here are some of the hit director-actor jodis with films coming soon:

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty