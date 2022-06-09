From Rangi Sari to Badri Ki Dulhania and more... Top five hottest songs of Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan manages to set the Internet on fire every time he flaunts his abs on social media. Varun, who is known to be a terrific dancer, is gearing up for the release of his next film JugJugg Jeeyo. Recently, the makers of the film dropped its second song - Rangi sari. While Varun and Kiara Advani’s chemistry has been the talk of the two, we couldn’t take our eyes off Varun’s well-toned body!

Here are all the times the Badlapur actor wooed us with his chiselled body and impressive dance moves... From Galat baat in Main Tera Hero to dancing his heart out with Alia Bhatt in the title song of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

The actor also showed his moves in Chunar from ABCD 2 and Dua karo in Street Dancer 3D.