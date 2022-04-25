From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer Brāhmastra to Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha... THESE are the most highly anticipated upcoming releases of 2022

Indian cinema is witnessing a change with producers backing challenging and never-before-seen dramas! Stories with a strong message, powerful narratives, and compelling screenplays are being created to push the envelope. 2022 seems to be an exciting year for cine lovers as we have some of the leading filmmakers gear up for unconventional yet entertaining films. Here’s bookmarking the upcoming projects to have a cinema experience like no other this year. Have a look!

Brahmāstra

Coming from Karan Johar’s home production banner Dharma Productions, Brahmāstra has been on the watchlist of many for seven years now! Releasing in September, the anticipation around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s drama is thick in the air for all the right reasons.

Prithviraj

This historical drama is one of the most ambitious releases of the year, with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead. Produced under Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj will celebrate King Prithviraj Chauhan and his fight against Muhammad Ghori.

Freddy

A romantic thriller Freddy has set the stage high with its premise itself. Backed by Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Light Films, the film will star Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead roles. While nothing has been out yet, we hear it will be an unconventional love story.

Bhediya

With horror-comedy as a genre gaining popularity, Dinesh Vijan with Maddock Films will present Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in title roles! Because of its exciting genre, the film is already making massive noise across the nation.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh and debutante Shalini Pandey, is going viral on the internet. Produced by Maneesh Sharma, the social-comedy drama will talk about female foeticide and gender discrimination, making it one of the most talked-about films on social media.

Vikram Vedha

The first look of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan from Vikram Vedha has created quite a stir. Produced by Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Filmworks, the film is a remake of the Tamil drama of the same name.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 06:47 AM IST