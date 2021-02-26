From Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor to Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood's fresh pairs of 2021

Mumbai: Bollywood buffs are in for a lot of fresh pairs on screen this year. After the nearly complete no-show in 2020, many films set for release this year feature actors who have never shared the screen before.

Casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra says that seeing different actors pair up on screen for the first time is always a treat. “People love to see anything that is out of the box. So this is why they love it when new actors work together. Also, actors, too, are experimenting and they love to try out something new. It gives a very fresh look on screen. If you team up actors who have worked with each other before, you feel like they have been seen together so many times,” says Chhabra.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh adds that this kind of pairing also brings in the numbers. “People are excited to see fresh pairings on screen. Producers, of course, often want to pair the same hit pairs together, but people's expectations rise when they see two actors who have never worked together. These pairings can be of two heroes, two heroines, one hero-one heroine — anything. It adds a certain novelty to the film,” he says.

Here are some of the actors who will be seen sharing the screen for the first time:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor