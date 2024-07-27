From Playing Junior Hrithik Roshan To Ophthalmology: Dr Mickey D Dhamejani's Inspiring Journey

There are child actors who grow up to become stars (Urmila Matondkar, Jugal Hansraj, Kunal Kemmu, and even Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, to name a few. But, few choose a life beyond the spotlight, making careers in different fields. For example, Dr Mickey D Dhamejani. Many might remember him as the young Krishna Mehra, who grows up to become a superhero (played by Roshan later) in the blockbuster movie Krrish. Mickey has also appeared in other movies like Aetbar, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Ishq Vishq, Dosti, and even ventured into Hollywood with a role in Eat Pray Love alongside Julia Roberts. But, he gave up the limelight and chose to pursue a career in medicine instead. Today, the young lad is a successful ophthalmologist.

In a conversation with The Free Press Journal, Mickey reveals how early fame shaped his path, the motivations behind the shift, and the insights he has gained from his two careers.

Excerpts from the interview:

Was it a conscious decision to make the shift from acting to doctor?

Yes, it was a conscious decision. My grandfather was a doctor and my parents are well-educated and they wanted me to focus on my studies as they are aware of its importance. It was a bonus that I was always good at academics. In my teens, there came a time when I had to decide... As a family, we concluded I should focus on academics; I could always explore later.

In times of crisis, who do you turn to for advice?

My parents and close circle of friends.

Can you describe your educational journey from acting to medicine? What challenges did you face along the way?

It’s been long and consuming… Overall, I was always sleep-deprived and just studying and studying throughout my graduation and specialisation years. During exam times I would be studying for 18 hours a day. I would be reading in the washroom, trains, and rickshaws as we had multiple internal exams almost every fortnight and the human body subject (like other ones) is vast. I had phases of acute weight gain (10-15 kg) and phases of tremendous weight loss too.

There was dedication from my end and sacrifices from my and my family's end. I almost missed all important family functions. I haven't even celebrated New Year for so many years now. Because typically final exams would be in the first week of January. My family sacrificed their outings and social life to be there for me and support me and never had FOMO (fear of missing out).

What made you choose ophthalmology as your major?

My first encounter was when my mom had an early and premature cataract. I have green eyes, which is rare and they are more sensitive than black and brown eyes. I also had -8 power soda glasses and eventually got a LASIK operation.

Hence, I could connect with this subject and understand how eyes, too, are sensitive. There are so many myths and misconceptions about eyes, LASIK, cataracts, etc. It also made more sense to choose a specialisation where there are not too many emergencies and surgeries are usually planned for a later date so that I could balance other things in life as well.

What does a typical day look like for you as an ophthalmologist?

On the work front, my mornings are usually for surgeries (cataracts) and afternoons are for lasers (LASIK). Consultations all day and in between surgeries. Evenings, I visit either of my clinics and consult patients there. On Sundays, I prefer to catch up on my sleep and chill with friends.

What skills from your acting career have been most useful in your medical practice?

Confidence is crucial. It has helped me face an audience and talk at medical events. I learnt the importance of dedication and passion from HRK sir (actor Hrithik Roshan). I look up to him as he has helped me in my journey. He researches everything he does and puts in passion in every aspect, every small shot.

Were there any mentors or actors from your acting career that influenced you the most?

Well, my parents are my first mentors. My mom not only worked hard through my journey as a child actor, but also made sure my academics were never hampered. Along the way, the makers of my television show, Gharwali Uparwali and Sunny, Shrey Guleri guided me, and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan sir, too.

How have your experiences in both careers contributed to your growth?

It has contributed positively to my personal growth. I stand for aspiration and firmly believe that if you want to achieve anything in life, just go for it, give it your best, and trust the universe. Certain things cannot be explained by even science, and trust me, I too am a scientist technically (in a different field of course).

How do you handle public recognition from your acting days?

Public recognition is humbling. When I meet patients, I see hope and faith in their happy eyes. It motivates me to do beyond 100% for them and all.

What advice would you give to those planning to pursue a career as a medical professional?

There is no replacement for hard work, focus and dedication, be it any profession. Give your 100% and believe in the universe, miracles do happen.