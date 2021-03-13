From NH10 to Paatal Lok: Anushka Sharma’s success tale as a producer

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma’s journey as a producer began when she delivered the clutter-breaking NH10. On the sixth anniversary of the movie, Anushka says she strives to bring in new narratives to the digital and big screens. “I was told by many that I should concentrate on my film career and not get distracted by production. Today, I can’t imagine myself without NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok and the exciting projects that lie ahead. The journey started with NH10 and while it started with a bang, I can tell you that I was a clueless producer,” says Anushka.

Anushka was just 25 when she decided to shape the content landscape in India. “I’m glad I took the plunge at 25 and if I have been able to change the discourse of being a female producer in town who is always looking to be disruptive, I consider myself fortunate. I have always felt a responsibility to stand for good content and deliver fresh entertainment to audiences. NH10 was our

attempt to break-away from stereotyped cinema, stereotyped films with women protagonists, and wow audiences,” Anushka adds.