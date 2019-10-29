From losing Chef Kelvin Cheung to ED call for Raj Kundra: Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian woes

Mumbai’s popular eatery Bastian, located in Bandra has been hailed as the ultimate food hub to spot Bollywood stars. Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor are some of the frequent foodies who grab a bite at this diner.

The restaurant has now come under scanner after its owner Ranjeet Bindra being summoned by ED. Reports suggest that Bindra had links with gangster Iqbal Mirchi, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim. However, he isn’t the only one to own this place. Shilpa Shetty is the co-owner of Bastian along with husband Raj Kundra.

Kundra has also been summoned by ED in connection with money laundering probe against Mirchi. Officials said that Kundra has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case here on November 4 and his statement is expected to be recorded once he appears. The proceedings are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

This was the second setback for Shilpa after Bastian’s famous chef Kelvin Cheung, better known as Kel C quit a few months back. According to Mid-Day, Kelvin said, "It's very unfortunate we had to part ways and I am currently exploring my options. But for now, as the statement said, I am going to spend time with my family. Will definitely be in touch. It's a true fresh start now as I've even had to create a new Whatsapp profile!"