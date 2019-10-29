From losing Chef Kelvin Cheung to ED call for Raj Kundra: Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian woes

Mumbai’s popular eatery Bastian, located in Bandra has been hailed as the ultimate food hub to spot Bollywood stars. Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor are some of the frequent foodies who grab a bite at this diner.
The restaurant has now come under scanner after its owner Ranjeet Bindra being summoned by ED. Reports suggest that Bindra had links with gangster Iqbal Mirchi, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim. However, he isn’t the only one to own this place. Shilpa Shetty is the co-owner of Bastian along with husband Raj Kundra.
Kundra has also been summoned by ED in connection with money laundering probe against Mirchi. Officials said that Kundra has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case here on November 4 and his statement is expected to be recorded once he appears. The proceedings are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.
This was the second setback for Shilpa after Bastian’s famous chef Kelvin Cheung, better known as Kel C quit a few months back. According to Mid-Day, Kelvin said, "It's very unfortunate we had to part ways and I am currently exploring my options. But for now, as the statement said, I am going to spend time with my family. Will definitely be in touch. It's a true fresh start now as I've even had to create a new Whatsapp profile!"
The report further quips if the actress, considered a close friend of Cheung's, was affected by the decision, "Not at all," says Kundra. "Chefs come and go. There is an SOP in place for the menus and kitchen. For me, the brand is bigger than any individual."
Little did they know that it was the food that had celebs coming back for more? Over the last few weeks, frequent B-towners have given Bastian a miss. Is this the downfall for Bollywood favourite eatery?
Shilpa recently shared an exotic vacation in Thailand with her entire clan, during which the ED summoned Kundra. In a cryptic post, Shetty wrote on her Instagram story as ‘Time to go back home’.
The Shetty-Kundra family was spotted at the airport this morning, and well, they weren’t all smiles for the shutterbugs.
Some business dealings between the two need detailed information and hence the summons, the officials said. Bindra has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case sometime back. Kundra had earlier denied any wrongdoing in these business dealings.
Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, is alleged to be the right-hand man of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in drug trafficking and extortion crimes.
With her comeback on the big screen slated to happen anytime soon, Bastian loosing its tastemaker, and Kundra being summoned, things may not be going that well for Shilpa Shetty.
